>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Trinity Capital Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

February 17, 2021 | About: NAS:TRIN +2.14%

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity"), an internally managed business development company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

(PRNewsfoto/Trinity Capital Inc.)

To listen to the call, please dial (888) 285-0969 or (706) 758-9224 internationally and reference Conference ID: 4939607 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 11, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter the passcode 4939607.

A live webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://trincapinvestment.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301230386.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)