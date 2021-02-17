>
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:TPRE +1.9%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("Company" or "Third Point Re") today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and asking for the Third Point Reinsurance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13716402. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 3, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at www.thirdpointre.com. The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

About Third Point Re

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (Third Point Re) is a Bermuda headquartered holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (TPRE). The company underwrites specialty, property and casualty business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd., which both have 'A-' (Excellent) financial strength ratings from AM Best. With offices in Bermuda, New Jersey and London, the Third Point Re companies specialize in finding innovative solutions for niche and complex risks. You can learn more by visiting: www.thirdpointre.com.

Contact
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
Christopher S. Coleman – Chief Financial Officer
+1 441-542-3333
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-301229474.html

SOURCE Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.


