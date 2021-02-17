>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:COG +1.47%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) ("Cabot" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is rescheduling its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release and conference call due to impacts of the severe winter storm in Texas. The Company now plans to issue its financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after the market closes, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabot-oil--gas-corporation-reschedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301230484.html

SOURCE Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)