>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Boardwalk REIT Announces February 2021 Distribution

February 17, 2021 | About: TSX:BEI.UN +3.82%

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust - TSX: BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT ("Boardwalk", "The Trust") declared today its regular distribution for the month of February 2021 to be $0.0834 per Trust Unit, which equates to $1.00 per Trust Unit on an annualized basis.

The February distribution will be payable on March 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 26, 2021.

The Trust is announcing its February 2021 distribution in advance of its regularly scheduled inclusion in Boardwalk's quarterly report, which is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2021, to comply with the Toronto Stock Exchange's distribution reporting requirement of at least five trading days prior to its record date.

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to provide Canada's friendliest communities, where love always livesTM, and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with enhanced returns by increasing the value of its Trust Units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at:

www.bwalk.com/investors

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-reit-announces-february-2021-distribution-301230011.html

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)