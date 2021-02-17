>
Hershey Presents at 2021 CAGNY Conference

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:HSY -0.06%

PR Newswire

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --In a presentation today at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference, Michele G. Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven E. Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), reviewed the progress the company has made against its strategic plans and the company's 2021 imperatives to drive sustainable, profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

The company's CAGNY presentation was accompanied by slides that can be accessed in the "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" section of the corporate website. (https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-presents-at-2021-cagny-conference-301228472.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company


