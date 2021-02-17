>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:MTB -0.32%

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842–5138

Media Contact:
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-5385

M&T Bank Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-common-stock-dividend-301230395.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)