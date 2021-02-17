SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WDR, HMSY, PRGX, and SPWH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Asset Management. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of WDR common stock. If you own WDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wdr

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMSY shareholders will receive only $37.00 in cash for each share of HMSY common stock that they hold. If you own HMSY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hms/

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PRGX by Ardian. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $7.71 in cash for each share of PRGX common stock that they hold. If you own PRGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/prgx/

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium led by Great American Outdoors Group, the parent company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, White River Marine Group and a collection of nature-based resorts. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPWH shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash for each SPWH share that they own. If you own SPWH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/spwh/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-wdr-hmsy-prgx-and-spwh-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301230416.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP