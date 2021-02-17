>
Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

February 17, 2021

PR Newswire

FLOYD, Va., Feb. 17, 2021

FLOYD, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.13 per share, payable March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2021. The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 16, 2021.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 24 branches and 2 loan production offices.

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkway-acquisition-corp-announces-cash-dividend-301230379.html

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.


Comments

