Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase For Pine Chemicals And AMS Products

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:KRA +0.08%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of 10% across its entire Pine Chemicals and AMS portfolio. Subject to the terms of any applicable contracts and obligations this price increase will be effective immediately.

ABOUT KRATON
Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:
H. Gene Shiels 281-504-4886

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-global-price-increase-for-pine-chemicals-and-ams-products-301230357.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation


