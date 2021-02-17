Harte Hanks Tapped By Midea For Exclusive Digital Customer Care Program Across Consumer Brand Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks (Harte Hanks), a leading global customer experience company, announced today that it has been selected by Midea America Corp. (Midea) to implement a digital customer service program across the company's portfolio of consumer products, which includes such well-known brands as Midea, Eureka, Toshiba, Comfee, COLMO, Beverly, Vandelo and Little Swan.

Harte Hanks will partner with Midea to leverage its highly trained Customer Care Response team to deepen customer relationships, and provide timely and more focused support when responding to consumer inquiries regarding Midea products and services. The e-retail platforms that will be supported include Amazon, Target, Lowe's, Walmart and Home Depot among others.

In addition, Harte Hanks will provide Midea with post-purchase analysis, social analytics and technology audits. These insights act as a "cultural radar" to help Midea in future development of consumer innovations across its brands.

Midea Group is a global provider of a broad portfolio of consumer products such as major appliances, air conditioners, vacuums and small appliances. It employs over 150,000 people worldwide and generates approximately $40 billion in annual revenue.

"We are excited to be working with the Harte Hanks team on this important program to super-serve our customers," says Jay Reynolds, Director After Sales Service at Midea. "Our ability to provide a best-in-class customer service experience and real-time social media engagement differentiates our brands in the marketplace. We also believe it is vitally essential during this period when consumers are using retailer and social platforms more than ever for purchase information and product research."

"Midea is a company that excels at prioritizing their customer" says Joyce Karel, Chief Commercial Officer at Harte Hanks. "Their approach to responding to reviews and utilizing real-time dashboards to feed insights to product teams is progressive and unparalleled in the consumer appliance industry. We are thrilled to partner with Midea, a company that understands how important it is to deliver better experiences, more efficiently throughout the customer journey, both before and after product purchase."

