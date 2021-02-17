Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon Sold $705,231 of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Idexx Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian P Mckeon (insider trades) sold 1,307 shares of IDXX on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $539.58 a share. The total sale was $705,231.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provide services for companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $46.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $540.350000 with a P/E ratio of 80.54 and P/S ratio of 17.31. IDEXX Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEXX Laboratories Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO Brian P Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDXX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $539.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Michael Lane sold 850 shares of IDXX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $545. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDXX stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $538.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDXX stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $489.71. The price of the stock has increased by 10.34% since.

