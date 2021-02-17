>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pennymac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) President & CEO David Spector Sold $2 million of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: PFSI -0.14%

President & CEO of Pennymac Financial Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Spector (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PFSI on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $66.29 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc provides mortgage loans to customers in the United States. The company's services span its main function of loan production and loan servicing which includes the recovery of loans and other related charges. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a market cap of $4.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.360000 with a P/E ratio of 3.10 and P/S ratio of 1.29. The dividend yield of PennyMac Financial Services Inc stocks is 0.97%. PennyMac Financial Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with PennyMac Financial Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PFSI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $66.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Family Investments, Ll Kurland sold 41,750 shares of PFSI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $62.76. The price of the stock has increased by 4.14% since.
  • Chief Enterprise Ops Officer Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of PFSI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $58.39. The price of the stock has increased by 11.94% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Stanford L Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PFSI stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $60.76. The price of the stock has increased by 7.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFSI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)