Signify Health Inc (SGFY) COO David Pierre Bought $316,800 of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: SGFY +5.37%

COO of Signify Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Pierre (insider trades) bought 13,200 shares of SGFY on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $24 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $316,800.

Signify Health Inc has a market cap of $8.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.100000 with and P/S ratio of 46.91.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of SGFY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 58.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off. Steve Senneff bought 13,900 shares of SGFY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 58.75% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Marc D Rothman bought 1,000 shares of SGFY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 58.75% since.
  • Director Vivian E. Riefberg bought 13,900 shares of SGFY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 58.75% since.
  • COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of SGFY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 58.75% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary Adam Mcananey bought 13,900 shares of SGFY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has increased by 58.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SGFY, click here

.

