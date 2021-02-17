Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) CEO & Pres Juergen M. Stark Sold $3.8 million of Shares

CEO & Pres of Turtle Beach Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Juergen M. Stark (insider trades) sold 112,131 shares of HEAR on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $33.69 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Turtle Beach Corp is mainly a provider of audio peripherals in the United States. Its products have application across various platforms such as gaming consoles, personal computers, and mobile phones. Turtle Beach Corp has a market cap of $501.949 million; its shares were traded at around $33.050000 with a P/E ratio of 12.77 and P/S ratio of 1.73. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turtle Beach Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Pres Juergen M. Stark sold 112,131 shares of HEAR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $33.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HEAR, click here