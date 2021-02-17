Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) EVP & CFO Wajid Ali Sold $604,908 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Lumentum Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wajid Ali (insider trades) sold 6,480 shares of LITE on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $93.35 a share. The total sale was $604,908.

Lumentum Holdings Inc offers optical and photonic products addressing end markets including data communications and telecommunications networking and industrial and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.760000 with a P/E ratio of 38.35 and P/S ratio of 4.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 67.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lumentum Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alan S Lowe sold 9,862 shares of LITE stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $93.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

