>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

EcoR1 Capital, LLC Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Solid Biosciences Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Sells Kura Oncology Inc, Assembly Biosciences Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: RCUS -2.04% STTK +2.51% SLDB -1.1% KDNY +5.34% GRTS -0.13% ACIU +13.13% KRON +0.56% KURA -0.68% STRO +0.34% SURF -5%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Solid Biosciences Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Gritstone Oncology Inc, AC Immune SA, sells Kura Oncology Inc, Assembly Biosciences Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, GlycoMimetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, EcoR1 Capital, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EcoR1 Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ecor1+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EcoR1 Capital, LLC
  1. Xencor Inc (XNCR) - 4,547,072 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 3,200,649 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 2,456,854 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 9,426,640 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) - 3,092,218 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03%
New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $57.61, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 2,456,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Solid Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 7,977,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,250,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.57 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,421,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AC Immune SA (ACIU)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,410,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kronos Bio Inc (KRON)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 387,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $32.36, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,195,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $9.66.

Sold Out: GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GlycoMimetics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42.

Sold Out: Exicure Inc (XCUR)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exicure Inc. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.67.

Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $12.65.

Sold Out: XOMA Corp (XOMA)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in XOMA Corp. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Reduced: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 61.53%. The sale prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.03%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 1,773,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 97%. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 93,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Surface Oncology Inc by 98.54%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 48,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc by 41.43%. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 1,606,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of EcoR1 Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. EcoR1 Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EcoR1 Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EcoR1 Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EcoR1 Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)