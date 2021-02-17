The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake Jeffrey Grayson (insider trades) sold 1,691 shares of TTD on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $851 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $39.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $844.420000 with a P/E ratio of 289.21 and P/S ratio of 56.01. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of TTD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $873.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 93,209 shares of TTD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $864.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of TTD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $793.54. The price of the stock has increased by 6.41% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 55,047 shares of TTD stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $797.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of TTD stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $851. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.77% since.

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of TTD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $792.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of TTD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $869.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of TTD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $792.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.58% since.

