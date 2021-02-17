Model N Inc (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO of Model N Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Blessing (insider trades) sold 72,877 shares of MODN on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $40.95 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Model N Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for life science and technology companies. Its portfolio includes Revenue Cloud, Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for MedTech and Revenue Cloud for High Tech. Model N Inc has a market cap of $1.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.950000 with and P/S ratio of 8.53. Model N Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 43.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Model N Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Global Services Mark, Albert Anderson, sold 5,985 shares of MODN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $41.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

SVP & Chief Product Officer Suresh Kannan sold 2,439 shares of MODN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $41.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

SVP & Chief Revenue Officer Christopher Lyon sold 2,665 shares of MODN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $41.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

SVP, Chief People Officer Laura Selig sold 1,558 shares of MODN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $41.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of MODN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $41.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

