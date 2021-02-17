Carvana Co (CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sold $3.1 million of Shares

COO of Carvana Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin E. Huston (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of CVNA on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $307.89 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Carvana Co is an eCommerce platform for buying used cars. It uses proprietary algorithms to optimize its nationally pooled inventory of over 7,300 vehicles, inspect and recondition our vehicles and operate its own logistics network. Carvana Co has a market cap of $50.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $295.610000 with and P/S ratio of 3.54. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Carvana Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $307.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 17,129 shares of CVNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $306.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.56% since.

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 42,871 shares of CVNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $298.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

Chief Brand Officer Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $300.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 14,727 shares of CVNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $302.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.

