Trinet Group Inc (TNET) PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield Sold $1.5 million of Shares

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of Trinet Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Burton M. Goldfield (insider trades) sold 19,302 shares of TNET on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $80.05 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management. Trinet Group Inc has a market cap of $5.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.520000 with a P/E ratio of 18.11 and P/S ratio of 1.37. Trinet Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP of INSURANCE SERVICES Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TNET stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $76.04. The price of the stock has increased by 3.26% since.

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $77.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TNET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $74.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.

Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $82.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.42% since.

