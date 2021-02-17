>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Trinet Group Inc (TNET) PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: TNET -0.92%

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of Trinet Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Burton M. Goldfield (insider trades) sold 19,302 shares of TNET on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $80.05 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management. Trinet Group Inc has a market cap of $5.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.520000 with a P/E ratio of 18.11 and P/S ratio of 1.37. Trinet Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield sold 19,302 shares of TNET stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $80.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP of INSURANCE SERVICES Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TNET stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $76.04. The price of the stock has increased by 3.26% since.
  • Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $77.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.
  • Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TNET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $74.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.
  • Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $82.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TNET, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)