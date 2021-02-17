>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, Completes Acquisition of SSP Limited

February 17, 2021 | About: TSX:CSU +1.01%

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group (“Volaris”) has completed the acquisition of SSP Limited. (“SSP”). This acquisition is Volaris’ seventh in the Insurance and Benefits Administration vertical, and was originally announced on December 10, 2020.

Founded in 1984, SSP has grown to be a leading global supplier of technology systems and software for the property and casualty insurance industry. SSP's solutions are designed to help insurers and brokers operate their businesses more efficiently.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation, Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
[email protected]
www.csisoftware.com


c484c1f5-fb32-41b9-9ce0-607b53415375

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)