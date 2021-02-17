>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AND INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

February 17, 2021 | About: OTTW +0%

OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW) (the “Company”), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank FSB (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on shares of its outstanding common stock. In making the announcement, Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said “We are pleased to announce the payment of a $.25 special dividend. This is the third time since the Company converted to the fully stock form of corporate organization in 2016 that the Company has paid a special dividend. While the determination to pay any dividend depends on a variety of factors, the Board has determined that the payment of the special dividend is consistent with sound capital management strategies while preserving the Bank’s ability to grow.”

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.08 per share to $0.10 per share. The increased quarterly cash dividend and the special cash dividend will be paid on or about March 17, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2021.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.

ti?nf=ODE1NTE1NiMzOTgyNzAyIzIwODYxOTE=
ebd5b3b3-0404-4c73-9387-d752caf88939
Contact:
Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)