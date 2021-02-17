>
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 3, 2021

February 17, 2021 | About: NAS:CLMT -0.75%

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") announced today that it plans to report results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 on March 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for March 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbme35te. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the conference ID 7786751. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas and eastern Missouri.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-march-3-2021-301230507.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


