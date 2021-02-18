>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Noram Completes CVZ-65: High of 1820 ppm Intersection of 270ft (82.3m) Averaging 1124ppm of Lithium

February 18, 2021 | About: TSXV:NRM -5.63% OTCPK:NRVTFR +0% FRA:N7R -6.3%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-65. The Company completed core hole CVZ-65 at a depth of 297 feet (90.5 m) and was pleased to note that this Is yet another hole in which mineralization essentially began at surface. An interval of 270 ft (82.3 m) was intersected from 12 ft (3.7 m) to 282 ft (86.0 m).

64c20718-9009-4e8e-bf33-2692bf13c1a0.png

Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-65 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 297ft b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-65

1710279

12

22

860

CVZ-65

1710280

22

32

970

CVZ-65

1710281

32

42

750

CVZ-65

1710282

42

52

900

CVZ-65

1710283

52

62

930

CVZ-65

1710284

62

72

610

CVZ-65

1710285

72

82

1010

CVZ-65

1710286

82

92

1040

CVZ-65

1710287

92

102

1190

CVZ-65

1710288

102

112

1330

CVZ-65

1710289

112

122

1110

CVZ-65

1710290

122

132

1560

CVZ-65

1710291

132

142

1820

CVZ-65

1710292

142

152

1760

CVZ-65

1710293

152

162

1180

CVZ-65

1710294

162

172

1460

CVZ-65

1710295

172

182

1460

CVZ-65

1710296

182

192

1480

CVZ-65

1710297

192

202

1140

CVZ-65

1710298

202

212

940

CVZ-65

1710299

212

222

1020

CVZ-65

1710300

222

232

870

CVZ-65

1710301

232

242

890

CVZ-65

1710303

242

252

900

CVZ-65

1710304

252

262

1220

CVZ-65

No Sample

262

272

1060

CVZ-65

1710305

272

282

900

CVZ-65

1710306

282

297

470

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-65 from surface to depth of 297ft.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anita Algie"

Director and CFO
Office: (604) 553-2279

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630481/Noram-Completes-CVZ-65-High-of-1820-ppm-Intersection-of-270ft-823m-Averaging-1124ppm-of-Lithium

img.ashx?id=630481

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)