Avacta Announces Phase 1 Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) for AVA6000 Approved by MHRA

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of Affimerbiotherapeutics and reagents, announces that it has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) in the UK for a phase I study of its lead pre|CISIONpro-drug, AVA6000 pro-doxorubicin.In AVA6000, doxorubicin has been modified with Avacta's pre|CISIONchemistry, which renders the modified drug inactive in the circulation until it enters the tumour micro-environment. Here it is activated by an enzyme called FAP (fibroblast activation protein), which is in high abundance in most solid tumours but not in healthy tissue such as the heart.In animal models AVA6000 has been shown to significantly increase the amount of active drug in a tumour compared with the heart and has significant potential to improve tolerability and achieve better clinical outcomes for patients.The MHRA CTA approval is for a phase I clinical study and is a first-in-human, open-label, multi-centre study to be carried out in the UK in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumours, which are known to be FAP positive including pancreatic, colorectal, breast, ovarian, bladder and non-small cell lung cancers, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and soft-tissue sarcoma.The timing of dosing the first patient in the study may be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on hospital resources. However, it is anticipated that the study will start around mid-year.

