GZ6G Technologies Introduces the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division

February 18, 2021

GZ6G Technologies Introduces the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division Focused on Data Analytics and Monetization for Smart Cities and Venues

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) has established the Green Zebra Smart Labs division to focus on innovative and proprietary WiFi 6 & 5G SaaS platforms, data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (SaaS) user engagement tools for smart cities and venue insights to create unique user experiences.

Green Zebra Smart Labs expects to deliver the next generation of cutting-edge analytical intelligence content through an easy-to-use VenuTrax cloud dashboard for smart city and venue owner stakeholders.

Venue marketing departments and smart city operational teams will have relevant, real-time analytical insights to interact with their smart venue audience. The data analytics platforms are inspired by venue applications including concessions apps, way-finding apps, in-house internet protocol television (“IPTV”) services, Wireless IT networks, connected devices, venue pay-per-view TV, interactive digital signs, and guest WiFi technologies. Green Zebra Smart Labs plans to transform how organizations leverage digital data to make decisions and drive immediate monetization and user experience outcomes.

“Our Green Zebra Smart Labs software development team will not only provide data analytics and monetization opportunities, but also add tremendous value to support venue projects by having a dedicated software team that can provide IOT software installation integration and support services,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “This division is expected to increase revenue opportunities as a stand-alone division under the GZ6G parent company.”

Additional Green Zebra Smart Lab services:

  • Software Engineering: Enhances and expands IoT software possibilities
  • Engineering Support: Venue loT support software integration services[JD1] [JD2]
  • Managed Services: SaaS Software service and hosting
  • Living Labs: Large Venue locations where GZ IoT Digital Ecosystems thrive

As an IoT division, Green Zebra Smart Labs will build a digital business ecosystem around connected devices that can be controlled and managed using high-quality web and mobile IoT software for various IoT applications, connectivity management, device management, data visualization, IoT data analytics, and IoT consulting.

A report from Fortune Business Insights[JD3] [MOU4] (1) released in September 2020 stated that “The 5G IoT market is set to attract significant revenue from the increasing demand for rapid internet connectivity. Rising technological advancement and use of the internet of things across various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial sectors stands as the major factors driving the global 5G IoT market growth. Additionally, the rise in the number of connected IoT devices and increasing data traffic will boost the growth of the market.”

(1) Fortune Business Insights

For more information on Green Zebra Smart Labs or GZ6G Technologies visit: www.GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of three divisions, Green Zebra IT Managed Services: providing hardware and software solutions. Green Zebra Smart Lab: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial, and user engagement technology, as well as monetization and data analytics. Green Zebra Media, a majority owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact:
Arlene Bordinhão
(702) 501-9711
[email protected]

