Amarin to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 18, 2021 | About: AMRN +0%

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that John F. Thero, Amarin's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present general company updates at the following investor conferences scheduled in February and March:

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at: http://www.amarincorp.com, and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Amarin
Amarin is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing. In 2009, Amarin had fewer than twenty employees. Today, with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland, Amarin has approximately 1,000 employees and commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin
Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
[email protected]

Solebury Trout
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
[email protected]

