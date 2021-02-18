TGOD Sweetens Its Premium Portfolio with the Addition of Organic Sugar Bush - Certified Organically Grown with Maple Syrup from Quebec

Certified organically grown high-THC Sativa strain

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce the addition of Organic Sugar Bush to its portfolio of premium strains.

"When planning TGOD's premium portfolio, I wanted a special strain with a unique Canadian twist, a differentiated product that would appeal to Canadian users," commented David Bernard-Perron, TGOD's Vice President of Growing Operations. "Organic Sugar Bush promises to be a Canadian-favourite with its unique terpene profile loaded with sweetness amplified by enriching the living soil it grows in with maple syrup from Quebec."

TGOD's Organic Sugar Bush, a high-THC Sativa variety, was developed based on feedback from consumers and presents the top characteristics Canadian cannabis users look for when purchasing premium dried flower – a THC level higher than 20%, large buds, certified organically grown, and balanced humidity to preserve its terpenes and trichomes. The fruit of careful in-house genetic analysis and certified organically grown in living soil, Organic Sugar Bush gets its name from Quebec's maple forests – the source of the maple syrup used to nurture the soil it grows in.

Careful Genetic Analysis

TGOD's grow team analysed a myriad of strains before selecting Organic Sugar Bush, a strain it perfected by developing a unique cultivation method which includes the addition of maple syrup from Quebec to its proprietary living soil. The result, a full-bodied strain packed with aroma – bringing with it a fruity, sweet scent reminiscent of ripe melon and passion fruit. The plant features bright green leaves, tiny peach pistils, and large buds that are soft and sticky to the touch.

The launch of Organic Sugar Bush is the continuation of TGOD's plans to introduce innovative strains as part of its premium portfolio.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR","TGOD.WA" and "TGOD.WB", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

