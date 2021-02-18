4Cable TV International, Inc., Announces The Filings of the Annual Reports for 2019 and 2020 Together With The Legal Opinions

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group oriented to become a leader in Cannabis based products markets, today announced they have filed the Annual Reports for the years 2019 and 2020. The company is expecting to be Pink in the coming days as the OTC reviews same. The filings signal the intention of the company to become fully transparent to our shareholders. As we work on the financials of the previous years and hire a PCAOB auditing firm so we can upgrade to fully reporting, we move closer to reaching our goals of full transparency. At the same time we will use our best efforts to establish an appealing group of business units that will accomplish the expectation of a fast-growing market.

Current operations of CATV include the following subsidiaries, CIGN, Healthcare and Wellness Clinics of America, Corporation Clinic, Hip, Chai, and Get Medicated. Currently all working cohesively under one roof, our team is fostering an environment of collaboration finding synergies and reduction of costs in repeat areas. Rebranding the company and consolidating the supply chain is resulting in significant cost reductions leaving more for the bottom line. Having secured compliance and the new marketing company we are working together to accomplish our goals sharing operational knowledge while maintaining operational independence to avoid mistakes. The choices made so far only go to show the synergies between the company models and how together we are more powerful than apart. We have already begun negotiations for several other mergers and acquisitions that we will be announcing shortly.

About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is determined to become a fully integrated Global CBD/Hemp business from seed to sale. Farming is where it all starts, and distribution is where it all goes.

