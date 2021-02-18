Electrical Supply Distributor Supercharges its Supply Chain Execution with Tecsys and Avalon CSC

Operating under three banners and across over 200 branches, one of Canada's largest national electrical parts wholesaler sought to modernize its supply chain tech stack to power its operations today and into the future of their industry.

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is delighted to announce that one of the largest national wholesale distributors of electrical material has implemented transportation management (TMS) software to drive operational efficiency at its two major Canadian distribution hubs in Manitoba and Ontario, with nationwide implementation of warehouse and transportation management software expected by 2024, supported by Avalon CSC, a Tecsys integrator and value-added partner.

"The Tecsys platform has a very positive impact on a distributor's ability to serve its customers consistently and accurately," says Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "With Tecsys TMS and WMS products in play, they are well-positioned to monitor products in storage and on the move, accommodate tight turnarounds, and provide reliable delivery windows to customers. They are rooting out blind spots and turning them into service level differentiators."

"As Avalon CSC continues to rollout Tecsys' platform, they will strengthen the digital thread across the organization, empowering them to make more intentional choices about product, service and delivery, all of which means getting better equipped to deliver the very best products at the very best service levels," continues King.

Avalon CSC will be progressively deploying Tecsys products across all major warehouse sites and transportation hubs nationally, streamlining the logistics operations from end-to-end. This comprehensive supply chain transformation will establish transparency across warehouse management, transportation management, demand planning and business intelligence functions.

"We have kicked off a digital supply chain transformation initiative that will move this customer forward in every part of their businesses, from strategic planning to day-to-day operations," says Jacques Mayotte, managing partner at Avalon CSC. "We are delighted to be an integral part of that transformation."

Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys, comments, "The right partner can help you zero in on the right technology for the right business goals, and Avalon CSC is a fine example of that dynamic. We are pleased that our extended team has the privilege to bring our scalable, agile SaaS platform to major players in the distribution space.

About Avalon CSC

Avalon specializes in delivering supply chain consulting services across all industries and business functions. Composed of industry experts, we deliver supply chain solutions to accommodate present and future challenges of our clients. For more information about Avalon CSC: www.avaloncsc.com .

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

