OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ceres Acquisition Corp. to OTCQX

February 18, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ceres Acquisition Corp. (NEO: CERE.U) (OTCQX: CERAF), a special purpose acquisition corporation, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Ceres Acquisition Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CERAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Ceres Acquisition Corp., a SPAC that raised $120 Million in connection with its IPO, to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Ceres Acquisition Corp. utilizes their disclosure on the NEO Exchange to efficiently cross-trade their shares in the U.S. on OTCQX, enabling them to provide efficient access to information and trading for U.S. investors and to grow and diversify their shareholder base."

"We are excited to announce that Ceres Acquisition Corp. will now be traded on the OTCQX" said Joe Crouthers, Chairman & CEO of Ceres Acquisition Corp. "This move will increase visibility with prospective United States investors and make it easier for them to participate."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Ceres Acquisition Corp.
Ceres is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-ceres-acquisition-corp-to-otcqx-301230585.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


