Soliton Named Best New Technology Award at the Aesthetic Industry Association Board Meeting

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology, today announced that the company's Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device received the Best New Technology Award from the Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA).

The Soliton RAP device uses proprietary design acoustic shockwaves to mechanically disrupt targeted cellular structures in a completely non-invasive therapy. The clinically proven Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device was recently cleared by the FDA for temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite. It had been previously cleared as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink tattoo removal in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III patients.

"We are honored to be the first recipient of this award from the Aesthetic Industry Association. We are thrilled to have our innovative technology recognized in this manner by industry peers and leaders. We are excited to further demonstrate the benefits of the RAP device to the AIA audience that includes physicians in the aesthetic industry and patients interested in tattoo removal and cellulite appearance reduction," commented Brad Hauser, Soliton CEO and President.

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

The Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) is the first and only member-driven organization dedicated to the long-term health, sustainability, and development of the $14 Billion medical aesthetic industry. For more information about AIA, please visit: https://miinews.com/aesthetic-industry-association

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos and the treatment of cellulite. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 we filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soliton-named-best-new-technology-award-at-the-aesthetic-industry-association-board-meeting-301230446.html

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.