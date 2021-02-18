>
GEO JS Tech Group Announces $106.2 Million USD Contract

February 18, 2021 | About: OTCPK:GJST +0% OTCPK:GJST +0%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEO JS Tech Group Corp. (Pink Sheets: GJST) is in final negotiations to broker a deal between the People's Republic of China and Saudi Arabia to provide scrap metal worth 106.2 Million. The company expects average monthly orders of $8.85 Million (USD) of USED RAILS originating from Saudi Arabia and to be transported to China. "We're very excited to be an international partner in helping make this deal come to fruition," said CEO Edward Mui. "This is part of our goals to expand business and provide finances for growth and expansion in 2021."

About GEO JS Tech Group Corp. (GJST)

GEO JS Tech Group Corp. engages in the exploration of sand, stone, and iron minerals in Mexico and Malaysia. Its principal project includes El Sara property, which is located in the Pacific coastal plain of Baja California, Mexico. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

This press release may contain certain statements that are not descriptions of historical information, but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements refer to matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from the assumptions currently anticipated.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geo-js-tech-group-announces-106-2-million-usd-contract-301230608.html

SOURCE GEO JS Tech Group Corp.


