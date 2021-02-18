HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its fourth quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-866-652-5200

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6060

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152429/e2cb61e915

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi

SVP Investor Relations & Treasury

+1 330 665 6530

[email protected]

Colleen Rooney

Chief Communications Officer

+1 330 668 5932

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301230414.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.