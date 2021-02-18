Viasat Named a 2021 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Partners and Channel Futures

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it was named a 2021 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel Partners and Channel Futures. The award recognized Viasat as one of 25 organizations helping to shape the technology/telecommunications sales channel in 2021.

Viasat is focused on creating new sales opportunities across the channel—especially in traditionally hard-to-reach locations that fall outside of cable and fiber service areas. Channel partners can offer Viasat internet as a primary internet service in unserved/underserved areas; as an option to their enterprise and business customers, filling broadband coverage gaps; or as a diverse, resilient secondary connection for business continuity.

"We're honored to be recognized by Channel Partners and Channel Futures as a leading organization empowering the technology and telecom channel with new options for sales and success," said Evan Dixon, head of Viasat's Global Fixed Broadband Services business. "Receiving a 2021 Channel Influencer Award is a testament to our team's hard work and our mission to make broadband accessible to more businesses no matter where they are located."

"Channel Partners has a unique vantage point from which to identify the most influential people and organizations in the industry," said Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. "These honorees are true channel advocates within their organizations, the industry and among their peers. Influence can be measured in many ways, but we examine how these individuals and organizations carved out paths as thought leaders helping to identify growth opportunities or accelerate the channel's evolution. The influencers within the Channel Partners and Channel Futures community are those with a true network that have a loyal, trusted following."

"Our editorial team carefully examined the industry for individuals and organizations that are exerting true influence in the channel today," said Craig Galbraith, editorial director, Channel Partners & Channel Futures. "Our criteria include how they helped move the telco and IT channel forward with their thoughts, actions and words. We found the pandemic has redefined what influence means and how it is exerted Not everyone can be an influencer. It takes courage and a point of view that makes partners, vendors, customers and suppliers stop and think."

All 50 of the 2021 winners are profiled in a digital publication available for download from the Channel Partners website.

For specific questions about Viasat's business internet services visit www.viasatbusiness.com

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are a part of Informa Tech, a market leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-named-a-2021-channel-influencer-award-winner-by-channel-partners-and-channel-futures-301230712.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.