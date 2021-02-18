Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Arrives in Cambodia with the Opening of Sihanoukville's First International Five-Star Hotel

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company and leading provider of hotel management services with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents, has opened its first hotel in Cambodia, the Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville, a brand new landmark on the country's tropical coast.

Howard Johnson by Wyndham continues its expansion in Southeast Asia with the opening of Blue Bay Sihanoukville following successful openings for the brand in China and South Korea. Howard Johnson by Wyndham is a globally recognised brand with hotels in more than 320 locations across three continents: North America, South America and Asia. The 522-key upscale hotel is the latest addition to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' portfolio of over 1,500 hotels across the Asia Pacific region.

"We are delighted to celebrate Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' entry into Cambodia with the opening of Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville. Across Asia Pacific, we are committed to growing our portfolio in amazing destinations – such as Sihanoukville – and we are confident that the hotel's prime location by the beach, along with its excellent amenities, will make it one of the most desirable places to stay in the city," said Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

"This is an incredible milestone opening for Wyndham and we look forward to continuing our strong growth momentum. Through our robust pipeline of franchise and management contracts across the region, we anticipate more than 100 openings in Southeast Asia in the next 3-5 years. This will further strengthen our value proposition for Wyndham Rewards members as well as that for our owners and partners," he added.

Seafront Style with Five-Star Facilities

Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville is a stunning 36-storey upscale hotel comprising 322 contemporary rooms and suites with city and sea views, perfectly positioned at Independence Beach, close to the centre of Sihanoukville and overlooking the sparkling sea.

Guests can unwind in style in the hotel's guestrooms, which feature plush bedding, marble bathrooms with rain showers and, in some rooms, sea-facing balconies with spa tubs. For the ultimate indulgence, the hotel's Presidential Suite offers an extensive 200 sqm of space with loft-like interiors and flexible open space, suitable for families or romantic getaways. Boasting an air of tranquillity, guests can savour glittering views of the Gulf of Thailand from the private bathtub or entertain friends and family in its spacious living and dining area.

Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville also offers plenty of opportunities for guests to relax and unwind at the hotel with leisure and wellness facilities including an outdoor swimming pool with panoramic sea views, a well-equipped fitness centre, a spa, and a duty-free retail outlet. The hotel is also home to three dining outlets, including: Andaman Sea, the all-day dining restaurant serving international favourites alongside Sichuan, Cantonese and Hunan cuisine; the Private Dining Room, serving local, Chinese and Western specialties; and the Infinity Lounge, which serves a refreshing array of beverages and cocktails.

Visitors who want to explore the local area can take advantage of an onsite tour desk or request for professional services at the business centre. Guests staying on club floors can also enjoy bespoke amenities at the dedicated club lounge offering daily breakfast as well as cocktails and canapés every evening. The hotel is also directly connected to the region's largest shopping mall and a major gaming centre, while the soft sands of Independence Beach are just moments away.

Discover the Wonders the Cambodian Riviera

Sihanoukville is a serene seaside town and fishing port on the Cambodian coast and the capital of Sihanoukville Province. The coastal city is home to a string of sandy beaches, including Independence Beach, Victory Beach, Ochheuteal Beach, Otres Beach and Serendipity Beach, which offer an exotic blend of warm, clear seas, palm-fringed sand, and exhilarating water sports. The city is also the gateway to Cambodia's idyllic offshore islands, such as Koh Rong, which offer pristine landscapes and spectacular snorkelling activities. The new hotel is located just 26km away from Sihanouk International Airport, while the Cambodian capital city, Phnom Penh, is 225km away.

All of Wyndham's hotels in Southeast Asia participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

