NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 19% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:NREF +0%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has unanimously declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share of NREF common stock, up from $0.40 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
[email protected]
833.463.6697

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-19-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301230547.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.


Comments

