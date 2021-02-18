Encompass Health Corp. announces plans to build a 60-bed rehabilitation hospital in Bowie, Maryland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced its plans to construct a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital near the southeast corner of Melford Boulevard and Marconi Drive in Bowie, Maryland. The hospital is expected to begin treating patients in mid-2022.

Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, and 24-hour nursing care, to restore functional ability and quality of life. It will care for residents of southern Maryland recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

"At Encompass Health, our mission is to provide high-quality rehabilitative care that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "This future hospital will become an integrated part of the local healthcare system and provide residents with access to care that is customized for their needs."

"Providing Bowie residents and the broader community with services to meet their rehabilitation needs is a welcome addition to Prince George's County," said Nathaniel Richardson, Jr., president and chief executive officer at University of Maryland Capital Region Health. "Patients will have new choices and the convenience to have quality services offered in the county where they reside."

The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

The planned hospital, once opened, will become part of Encompass Health's national network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Encompass Health, the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, currently operates 137 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the country including one in Salisbury, Maryland.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. This hospital's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against this hospital; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays, including in connection with the regulatory review and approval process; the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health and this hospital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; this hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's or its partners' information systems; this hospital's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on this hospital's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-corp-announces-plans-to-build-a-60-bed-rehabilitation-hospital-in-bowie-maryland-301230704.html

