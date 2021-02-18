Evofem Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, March 4, 2021

-- Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET --
-- Company to Provide Update on Commercial Launch of Phexxi and Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of EVO100 --
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 as follows:
Date
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time
4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Webcast (live and archived)
www.evofem.com under "Investors"
Dial-in numbers
(866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965
Conference ID
9928997
The live webcast and related slide presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of its website or directly at https://evofem.investorroom.com/Q4YE2020Results. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.
If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
The webcast will be archived at https://evofem.investorroom.com/Q4YE2020Results. A telephone replay will be available for 24 hours after the call at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID 9928997.
About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company's lead product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
