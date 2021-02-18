>
TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Month Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for February 2021

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:TRUE +0%

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-month deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for February 2021.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TrueCar, Inc.)

"Used vehicle sales tend to peak this time of year versus new car sales which usually peak in December when big end-of-year discounts entice consumers to dealership lots," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "This year popular used vehicles will likely still fetch a premium price as new vehicle inventory challenges continue, resulting in about a 10% increase in used vehicle list prices when compared with last year."

"On the flip side, that means you can still get some of the highest values on your trade-in, particularly if you own a three to four-year-old, low mileage truck or SUV that can be used toward the purchase of your new vehicle."

"If you're looking for a unicorn new car deal, start with the remaining 2020 models still in inventory. While 2020 model year vehicles are scarce and only make up about 20% of all new inventory, if you find one on the lot that meets your needs you'll want to move quickly before another buyer gets to it," added Woolard.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars
Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month and to its recent price trend. This month we're seeing average savings of approximately 7% off MSRP across all new models.

Cash




1.


Chevrolet TrailBlazer (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $27,204



Avg. Paid: $25,163



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,610,
up 32% from last month and represents savings of 10% off MSRP.




2.


Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $41,843



Avg. Paid: $38,262



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,356,
up 26% from last month and represents savings of 8% off MSRP.




3.


Jeep Cherokee (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $34,600



Avg. Paid: $31,230



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,765,
up 13% from last month and represents savings of 14% off MSRP.




4.


Ford Mustang (Sporty)



Avg. MSRP: $45,180



Avg. Paid: $41,060



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,321,
up 12% from last month and represents savings of 7% off MSRP.




5.


GMC Terrain (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $35,409



Avg. Paid: $30,569



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $5,548,
up 11% from last month and represents savings of 16% off MSRP.




Lease




1.


Subaru Forester (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $32,418



Avg. Paid: $29,537



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,051,
up 21% from last month and represents savings of 9% off MSRP.




2.


Nissan Sentra (Compact Car)



Avg. MSRP: $22,481



Avg. Paid: $21,161



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,080,
up 11% from last month and represents savings of 14% off MSRP.




3.


Honda Accord (Midsize Car)



Avg. MSRP: $29,928



Avg. Paid: $28,250



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,631,
up 10% from last month and represents savings of 12% off MSRP.




4.


Kia Sorento (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $37,484



Avg. Paid: $35,370



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,725,
up 6% from last month and represents savings of 15% off MSRP.




5.


Toyota Corolla (Compact Car)



Avg. MSRP: $23,224



Avg. Paid: $21,245



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,887,
up 5% from last month and represents savings of 17% off MSRP.

Comparing lease offers? Discover what other consumers are paying monthly
for their lease here.




Finance




1.


RAM 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)



Avg. MSRP: $56,869



Avg. Paid: $50,867



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $8,905,
up 18% from last month and represents savings of 16% off MSRP.




2.


Subaru Crosstrek (Subcompact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $29,327



Avg. Paid: $27,042



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $1,792,
up 12% from last month and represents savings of 6% off MSRP.




3.


Ford Escape (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $31,370



Avg. Paid: $27,947



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,036,
up 10% from last month and represents savings of 19% off MSRP.




4.


Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $46,193



Avg. Paid: $42,786



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,924,
up 9% from last month and represents savings of 13% off MSRP.




5.


Honda HR-V (Subcompact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $25,252



Avg. Paid: $24,261



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,656,
up 3% from last month and represents savings of 11% off MSRP.

Visit the TrueCar Blog for vehicle descriptions and photos.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 2/15/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Deals on Used Vehicles
We looked at popular used vehicles at a model level and curated those that have experienced a significant month-over-month drop in the list price indicating a good deal.

Brand and Model

Segment

MoM
Drop in
List Price

Chrysler PT Cruiser

Mainstream Cars

-5.6%

Honda Clarity

Electric

-5.0%

smart fortwo

Microcar

-4.7%

Mazda Mazda5

Subcompact Utility

-4.6%

Hyundai Ioniq

Electric

-4.6%

Mitsubishi Lancer

Compact

-4.5%

Nissan LEAF

Electric

-4.4%

Hyundai Accent

Mainstream Cars

-4.4%

Volvo S90

Luxury Cars

-4.3%

MINI Hardtop

Electric

-4.3%

Honda Insight

Mainstream Cars

-4.3%

Toyota Corolla iM

Compact

-4.3%

Audi A3

Luxury Cars

-4.2%

Toyota Yaris

Mainstream Cars

-4.2%

MINI Countryman

Mainstream Utility

-4.2%

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 2/15/2021 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

Best Deals on Trade-In Values
Below, we highlight popular used models with the biggest increase in list price compared with the average. A smaller drop or small gain in list price signifies that the vehicle is retaining its market value and could fetch a stronger trade-in value.

Brand and Model

Segment

MoM
Drop in
List Price

Chevrolet Express Passenger

Commercial Vans

-0.2%

Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-0.6%

Porsche 911

Luxury Cars

-0.8%

BMW M5

Luxury Cars

-0.8%

Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo

Commercial Vans

-1.2%

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van

Commercial Vans

-1.3%

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mainstream Utility

-1.4%

Lexus LX

Luxury Utility

-1.5%

Chevrolet Corvette

Prem Performance

-1.5%

Ford Super Duty F-550

Pickups

-1.5%

Ram 2500

Pickups

-1.5%

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Pickups

-1.5%

Mercedes-Benz CLK

Prem Fullsize

-1.6%

Ford Transit Passenger Wagon

Commercial Vans

-1.6%

Ford Super Duty F-350

Pickups

-1.6%

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 2/15/2021 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle list price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer. Changes in used vehicle list prices are assumed to be correlated with corresponding changes in trade-in value, but this correlation between list prices and trade-in values may not exist for the identified models or may not be experienced to the same degree.

If you're active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

Click here for additional media assets.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: [email protected]

TrueCar Contacts:
Shadee Malekafzali
Senior Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
424-258-8694

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-shares-best-end-of-month-cash-lease-and-finance-deals-on-new-vehicles-for-february-2021-301230667.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.


