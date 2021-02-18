>
DISH announces conference call for fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:DISH +0%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, February 22, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the "DISH Network Q4 and Year-End 2020 Earnings Conference Call."

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)

Participant conference numbers: (866) 548-4713 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2093, Conference ID: 3326629.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website the day of the call and will remain available for 48 hours.

DISH will distribute a financial results news release prior to the call. It will be posted to the Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com
For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com
For more information on SLING TV, visit news.sling.com
For more information on Boost, visit boostmobile.com
Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts
Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-announces-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-301230695.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


