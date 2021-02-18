CGI and OP Financial Group Expand Partnership to Include Digital Services for Insurance

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

HELSINKI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and OP Financial Group have signed an agreement that deepens their long-term application development and management partnership, dating back to 2013. CGI will be responsible for developing and delivering digital services for OP Financial Group's insurance operations.

"High-quality and reliable technology services are crucial for delivering an excellent customer and employee experience," says Juho Malmberg, Executive Vice President, Development & Technologies for OP Financial Group. "CGI has proven to be an IT partner that understands our digital business needs and is able to meet them."

Since 2013, the partnership between CGI and OP Financial Group has grown to include more than 600 CGI professionals working for OP Financial Group. More than 300 of these professionals work in close proximity with their OP counterparts in Finland, with the remaining supporting from CGI's global delivery centers.

"OP Financial Group is a global pioneer in the effective implementation of digital technologies and agile delivery methods in service of their customers," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI's operations in Finland, Poland and the Baltics. "We value the opportunity to expand our collaboration with the company, with the aim to advance its digitization, business agility, and overall operational performance. The deepening of our partnership demonstrates the quality of our services and the strength of our delivery model."

"In addition to enhancing the customer and employee experience, our key goals in working with CGI are to drive value creation and cost-efficiency in the delivery of IT services," added Juho Malmberg. "This agreement will enable us to achieve all of our goals by making better use of CGI's capabilities in innovative areas such as automation and advanced analytics."

About OP

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group, with two million owner-customers and more than 12,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for private and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. www.op.fi

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-and-op-financial-group-expand-partnership-to-include-digital-services-for-insurance-301230590.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.