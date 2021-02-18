>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Rajiv Prasad As President

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:HY +0%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) announced today that Rajiv Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., has been appointed President of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling effective immediately. He will hold this new position along with his current position at Hyster-Yale Group. The Board of Directors indicated that this new title better reflects Mr. Prasad's broad role within Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, which includes oversight responsibilities for all of the Company's subsidiaries, including its forklift truck business, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., the Company's attachment business, Bolzoni, S.p.A., and the Company's fuel cell business, Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC.

Alfred M. Rankin, Jr. will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

***

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-announces-appointment-of-rajiv-prasad-as-president-301230458.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)