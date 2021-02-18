3 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

Value investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as their share prices are trading below their respective Peter Lynch earnings lines, indicating they could be undervalued. Sell-side analysts on Wall Street have also issued positive ratings for these stocks.

State Street Corporation

The first stock to consider is State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), a Boston, Massachusetts-based asset management firm providing various financial products and services to institutional investors operating on global markets.

The below chart exhibits that the share price ($75.16 at close on Feb. 17) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($94.80 as of Dec. 28, 2020).

The stock price has lost 4.6% over the past year through Wednesday, for a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a 52-week range of $42.10 to $81.08.

Wall Street sell-side analysts estimate that the share price will increase over the next 52 weeks, as the target share price of $87.50 marks a 16.4% upside from Wednesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation rating between buy and hold. Earnings per share (EPS) are also expected to rise, increasing 1.8% to $6.82 this year, 15.80% to $7.90 in 2022 and 15% per annum (on average) over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength and 5 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Vanguard Group Inc dominates the group of top fund holders of the company, holding 9.37% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. and Dodge & Cox with , 6.99% and 5.76%, respectively.

Entergy Corp

The second stock to consider is Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR), a New Orleans, Louisiana-based producer and distributor of power in several regions of the U.S.

The below chart illustrates that the stock price ($93.19 per share as of Feb. 17) is currently standing below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($103.35 as of Sept. 28, 2020).

The stock price has decreased by 30% over the past year through Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of $18.66 billion and a 52-week range of $75.19 to $135.55.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that the share price will bounce back strongly within 12 months, hitting a target price of $113.19 per share, which reflects more than 20% upside from Wednesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy. Analysts predict that the trailing 12-month EPS will rise 4.6% year over year up to $5.89 in 2021 and gain an average of 5.2% every year over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength and 5 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Vanguard Group Inc is the largest top fund holder of the company, possessing 11.45% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 7.22% of shares outstanding and State Street Corp with 5.06% of shares outstanding.

DISH Network Corp

The third stock to consider is DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), an Englewood, Colorado-based provider of pay-tv services in the U.S.

The below chart shows that the stock price ($32.50 per share at close on Feb. 17) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($36.90 as of Sept. 28, 2020).

The stock price has fallen 21.21% over the past year through Wednesday, which determined a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a 52-week range of $17.09 to $42.62.

Wall Street thinks that this stock will rebound strongly within a year as sell-side analysts have established an average target price of $40.42, which mirrors a 30.5% upside from Wednesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation falling in between a buy and a hold rating. The trailing 12-month EPS is projected to hit $2.69 in 2021, up 3.5% from $2.60 in 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Dodge & Cox Inc leads the group of the company's top fund holders, owning 6.56% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 4.91% and BlackRock Inc. with 3.06%.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Read more here:

