Catalent Inc (CTLT) SVP & CFO Wetteny Joseph Sold $622,700 of Shares

SVP & CFO of Catalent Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wetteny Joseph (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CTLT on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $124.54 a share. The total sale was $622,700.

Catalent Inc is a drug development, delivery and supply partner company. It engages in advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products across US, Europe and other international markets. Catalent Inc has a market cap of $20.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.260000 with a P/E ratio of 67.18 and P/S ratio of 5.64. Catalent Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Catalent Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of CTLT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $113.73. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, CSS Ricci S Whitlow sold 692 shares of CTLT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $118.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

