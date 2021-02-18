>
Mayank Marwah
Walmart Reports Quarterly Revenue Gain, Provides 2022 Outlook

Earnings missed projections as the company increased its investment in e-commerce

February 18, 2021 | About: WMT -5.66%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) released its fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Feb. 18.

The retail giant posted impressive revenue, beating Wall Street's projections courtesy of strong-e-commerce sales. Earnings, however, missed analysts' projections due in part to a charge associated with taxes in the United Kingdom. In addition, continued investment in the digital arena impacted quarterly profits.

The company's shares plunged 5% in premarket trading to $139.95 following the earnings announcement.

The key numbers

Walmart recorded a net loss of $2.09 billion, translating to GAAP loss of $0.74 per share. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, which was below analysts' estimates of $1.50. Revenue grew 7.3% year over year to $152.1 billion, which surpassed expectations of $148.30 billion.

U.S. same-store sales grew 8.6% on the back of strong grocery sales. This was also more than the 5.8% growth analysts were anticipating. Walmart's subsidiary, Sam's Club, experienced comps growth of 10.8%, barring fuel sales.

While the number of transactions plunged 10.9%, the average ticket price rose 21.9%. Due to the pandemic, customers consolidated store shopping trips with larger average baskets and shifted more purchases to online, the company said.

E-commerce sales surged 69% in the U.S., fuelled by online grocery pickup and delivery services as well as robust grocery sales. For full-year 2020, e-commerce sales grew 79%.

Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the shift in consumers' purchase pattern from offline mode to online mode over the course of the pandemic amounted to "three to five years of acceleration in e-commerce, really in a period of weeks and months."

Response to Covid-19

As a result of the pandemic, customers often refrained from going to the physical stores, which is why digital traffic and curbside pickup gained momentum during the quarter.

The retailer reported that it spent roughly $1.1 billion in the reported quarter in response to the pandemic. In order to keep pace with the growing demand, the company hired more than 400,000 employees across its stores, clubs and distribution centers.

Sales of the general merchandise category, especially at the start of the quarter, got a boost thanks to government stimulus spending. Biggs believes that another stimulus package can bolster the company's overall sales in the quarter's ahead, given that majority of the Americans have spent a larger chunk of their stimulus checks. Biggs commented:

"When money hits we see spending pick up pretty quickly and I would anticipate if we get another round of stimulus, which is obviously being debated, that we would see something similar."

Guidance

For fiscal year 2021, the big-box retailer eyes revenue growth in the low single digits range. Operating income and earnings are projected to be flat or up marginally. The company said it will raise its capital spending to $14 billion, up from the previous range of $10 billion to $11 billion, as it looks to spend on business logistics and automation.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Mayank Marwah
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.

