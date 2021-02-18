B. Riley Financial to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period. Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838 International: 1-604-235-2082



Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, March 4, 2021) Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin: 10013068

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

Contacts Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker [email protected] [email protected] (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

