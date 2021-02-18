Casey's General Stores Doubles Down on Convenience with Coupa Business Spend Management

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that Casey's General Stores selected Coupa to transform its procurement operations amid the chain's significant growth. As the fourth-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, with 2,200 locations in 16 Midwestern states, Casey's was looking to modernize its largely manual and paper-based procurement system to create more visibility, control, and value for the company's future.

"After joining Casey's, we set out to establish a digital process for the procurement function and make it a self-service capability for everyone at the company," said Jaime Robles, vice president of procurement and sourcing at Casey's General Stores. "As part of the procurement overhaul, we knew technology was going to be central to achieving our goals, and after evaluating the market, we selected Coupa to be our Business Spend Management partner."

Previously, Casey's relied on largely manual and paper-based processes that were becoming more costly and inefficient, especially as the company worked to grow and scale. With Coupa, the company will be able to achieve full visibility, control, and management of procurement spend while saving valuable time. Casey's plans to run almost all of its procurement spend through Coupa, having set ambitious goals for reducing costs and strengthening relationships with suppliers. Additionally, Casey's employees will be able to purchase the goods and services they need through Coupa.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Casey's General Stores into the Coupa community, bringing them best-of-breed solutions to support their exponential growth," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa. "As Casey's builds a foundation for procurement on Coupa's comprehensive Business Spend Management platform, the impact will be felt throughout their business and ensure future success and resilience as the company continues to expand."

Robles expects that Coupa will help Casey's continue to successfully navigate the COVID-19 landscape with a diversified supplier network and more collaborative relationships with new and existing suppliers. "Like the rest of the world, Casey's was not immune to the supply chain disruptions that have resulted from COVID-19," Robles said. "Coupa's risk management capabilities alone have already been a game changer."

