Varian Becomes First Medical Technology Company Joining the Cancer Drug Development Forum

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) announced it has joined the Cancer Drug Development Forum (CDDF) as an industry partner. This makes Varian the first medical technology company to join CDDF, the leading non-competitive drug development platform in Europe. CDDF's objective is to stimulate advancement in cancer drug development and access.

CDDF's integrative approach brings together leading voices from academia, the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory authorities, health technology assessors, policymakers, and patient groups to improve cancer treatment. Varian is joining the CDDF Industry Partners Platform to support and expand its mission by combining the advancement of drugs with the power of radiotherapy or physical therapies, as well as improving access to combination therapies.

"Fostering multidisciplinary cancer care has long been a key priority for Varian," said Ricky Sharma, MD, PhD, vice president of clinical affairs at Varian. "Our CDDF membership will accelerate progress towards our joint goal to discover the most effective combinations of new cancer drugs with advanced radiotherapy and physical therapies. It takes all of us working as one to make big leaps in conquering cancer with multimodality treatment."

The CDDF Industry Partners Platform is composed of large and small partners from the pharmaceutical industry who work together in a neutral space to discuss innovative drug development in oncology. The inclusion of Varian broadens the non-profit organization's scope to encompass collaboration with a medical technology company.

"CDDF has an integrative approach and we are excited to welcome Varian to our community of industry partners," said Professor Jaap Verweij, CDDF Managing Director. "We will continue to promote multi-stakeholder collaboration, now with Varian's unique contribution, to advance oncology therapeutics."

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About CDDF

The Cancer Drug Development Forum (CDDF) is a leading non-competitive drug development platform in Europe whose sole objective is to stimulate advancement in cancer drug development and access.

CDDF integrative approach aims to bring together leading voices from academia, the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory authorities, health technology assessors, policymakers, and patient groups to accelerate effective drug development in oncology treatment and shorten time to market, and time to patient access.

For more information on Cancer Drug Development Forum, please visit www.cddf.org

