TE Connectivity to present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Mitts, chief financial officer at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

During the webcast, Mitts will discuss TE's leadership position in long-term global growth trends including hybrid and electric vehicle technology, and how the company is positioned to continue to drive content growth.

"We remain excited about how we've positioned our portfolio with leadership positions in the markets we serve, along with organic growth and margin expansion opportunities," said Mitts. "We expect to continue to generate strong cash flow, maintain a disciplined and balanced capital strategy and focus on value creation for our stakeholders."

The webcast will be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

